Flying squad seizes Rs 1.44 cr cash meant to refill ATMs

Hiriyur: The flying squad, led by Tahsildar Rajesh Kumar, on Saturday seized unaccounted cash of Rs 1.44 crore that was being transported by a cash van of the CMS company to refill the ATMs, at Javanagondahalli in Hiriyur taluk.
It is said, the CMS had permission to refill ATMs till Sira but the vehicle entered Hiriyur taluk. Also, the CMS personnel failed to furnish appropriate documents.
With the model code of conduct in force, the company transporting cash to refill ATMs needs to take permission from the deputy commissioner of Chitradurga. The poll officials have seized cash and the vehicle.
After the inquiry, the cash will be handed over to the seizure committee, led by ZP CEO, the tahsildar said.
(Published 23 March 2024, 23:11 IST)