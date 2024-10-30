'Italian-born Sonia Gandhi's daughter...': Kumaraswamy swipe against Congress over 'migrants' barb

<p>Channapatna (Karnataka): Hitting back at the ruling Congress leaders for calling him and his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy as “migrants” in Channapatna that goes for by-polls on November 13, JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy questioned Priyanka Gandhi’s candidacy from Kerala’s Wayanad for Lok Sabha by-poll there.</p>.<p>He pointed to Priyanka Gandhi’s mother and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s nationality, while targeting the grand old party.</p>.<p>Nikhil Kumaraswamy is BJP-JD(S) alliance’s joint candidate from Channapatna that goes for by-polls along with Shiggaon and Sandur Assembly segments.</p>.‘One’ man’s decision brought me back to electoral politics: H D Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil trains guns at BJP turncoat C P Yogeshwar.<p>“How am I a migrant? I will be buried in Ramanagara district when I die. I might have been born in Hassan district, but I was nurtured and my entire life is— Kethiganahalli village in Bidadi hobli of Ramanagara district,” Kumaraswamy said in response to him being called outsider or migrant to Channapatna.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters here, he said, “….you (Congress) can field Italian born Sonia Gandhi’s daughter (Priyanka Gandhi) from Wayanad in Kerala…. I’m a Kannadiga, born in Kannada soil, how can I become a migrant here? …(If I’m a migrant, I want to ask who is she? Answer it first, let’s discuss the rest later.” Channapatna is a taluk and an assembly segment in Ramanagara district. Kumaraswamy had twice represented Channapatna, and the by-polls is necessitated as he vacated the seat and got elected to Lok Sabha from Mandya in May elections.</p>.<p>Nikhil is pitted against Congress' C P Yogeeshwara, a local political heavyweight in Channapatna, who just switched sides to Congress from BJP. </p>