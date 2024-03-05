JD(S) campaign from Kolar and Mandya

Bengaluru: The JD(S) has decided to kickstart its Lok Sabha poll campaign from Mandya and Kolar.
To demonstrate the strength of the party, it has decided to organise rallies at both the Lok Sabha segments. Party supremo H D Deve Gowda said this while speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Monday. The regional party is expecting these two seats to come its way as per its alliance with the BJP.
Taking an indirect swipe at the sitting Independent MP from Mandya Sumalatha Ambarish, who is seeking renomination from BJP, Deve Gowda said, "We can't sit quiet. It's time to show our strength. There is an unnecessary discussion going on about Mandya constituency, our party is strong there."
According to Gowda, the first rally will be organised in Kolar on the 14th or 16th of this month. "Our strength is more in Kolar and there is no doubt about it. Code of conduct may come anytime and we should be prepared. Our Lok Sabha campaign will begin from Kolar this time and we also need to prove our strength," the JD(S) patriarch.
On seat-sharing with BJP, Gowda said everything will be cleared in a week or so. "Kumaraswamy had already discussed with BJP central leaders and the final picture about seat sharing will be out in a week or so," said Gowda.
Reassuring that the party will keep up the alliance principles, Gowda said, "We will stick to the alliance principles and we will work with BJP to ensure winning all the 28 seats." He even stated that he will tour the state as soon as the code of conduct is announced.
Gowda said the BJP national leadership will decide about H D Kumaraswamy contesting Lok Sabha polls.
(Published 04 March 2024, 23:44 IST)