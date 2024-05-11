Karnataka govt pushes for SAFE kits to collect, store evidence in sexual assault cases

“In many Pocso cases, DNA evidence might not be collected or preserved properly or might be contaminated due to improper storage. By using the SAFE kit, this can be tackled better so evidence can aid investigation,” Randeep said.

The circular included a comprehensive list of 27 items of differing quantities, including tamper-proof tape, EDTA vials, sterile gauze and filter paper cards for blood sample collection, surface swabs and evidence collecting envelopes.

Randeep noted that these government facilities must apply to procure these items via the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (KTPP) Act.

To purchase these items, district hospitals can allocate up to Rs 1 lakh, taluk hospitals can allocate up to Rs 50,000, and CHCs can set aside up to Rs 10,000.

“We are also considering getting experts to conduct division-wise training of all medical officers, particularly casualty medical officers to use these kits after the elections,” said Randeep.