Karnataka govt pushes for SAFE kits to collect, store evidence in sexual assault cases

Bengaluru: The state health department has for the first time directed government health facilities across the state to procure Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence (SAFE) kits to enable the collection and preservation of crucial DNA evidence in cases of sexual assault against women and children.
In a circular issued to all district health officers on May 8, Health Commissioner D Randeep noted that incidents of sexual assault on women and children across the state call for timely and suitable treatment for victims.
“Through treatment and medical examination, it is important to collect DNA evidence, preserve it properly and transport it to respective investigative authorities for investigation,” he noted.
Between 2022 and 2024, one of the state’s districts registered 241 cases under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. Randeep wished not to name the district.
Acknowledging the importance of a SAFE kit to aid in maintaining legal protocol, he noted that all government health facilities, including government district hospitals, taluk hospitals, and community health centres must procure a SAFE kit.
“In many Pocso cases, DNA evidence might not be collected or preserved properly or might be contaminated due to improper storage. By using the SAFE kit, this can be tackled better so evidence can aid investigation,” Randeep said.
The circular included a comprehensive list of 27 items of differing quantities, including tamper-proof tape, EDTA vials, sterile gauze and filter paper cards for blood sample collection, surface swabs and evidence collecting envelopes.
Randeep noted that these government facilities must apply to procure these items via the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (KTPP) Act.
To purchase these items, district hospitals can allocate up to Rs 1 lakh, taluk hospitals can allocate up to Rs 50,000, and CHCs can set aside up to Rs 10,000.
“We are also considering getting experts to conduct division-wise training of all medical officers, particularly casualty medical officers to use these kits after the elections,” said Randeep.
Published 10 May 2024, 21:07 IST