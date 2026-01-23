<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a> high court on January 23, permitted operation of bike taxis while allowing the appeals filed by the bike taxi aggregators, individual bike taxi owners and others. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Joshi directed the state government to register motorcycles as transport vehicles and grant contract carriage permits.</p><p>The division bench said that while the transport authorities concerned are not precluded from examining the relevant aspects of vehicle registration and issuance of permits, they cannot deny registration and permit on the ground that motorcycles cannot be operated as transport vehicles or contract carriage vehicles. The regional transport authority can impose conditions as considered necessary attached to the permits in accordance with law, the division bench.</p>.Why India’s labour laws fail gig workers and the economics behind it.<p>The appeals were filed by Uber India Systems Pvt Ltd, Roppen Transportation Services Pvt Ltd, and ANI Technology Pvt Ltd. The appeals were filed challenging a single-bench order that ruled that unless the government notifies relevant guidelines under section 93 of the Motor Vehicles Act and the Rules, bike taxi services cannot operate.</p>