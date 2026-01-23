Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionskarnataka

Karnataka High Court revokes bike taxi ban, directs govt to issue permits

The regional transport authority can impose conditions as considered necessary attached to the permits in accordance with law, the division bench.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 05:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 January 2026, 05:57 IST
Karnataka NewsRapidobike taxis

Follow us on :

Follow Us