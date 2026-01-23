<p>Bengaluru: Days after a devotee on his way to MM Hills was mauled by a leopard, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre directed the department to deploy staffers and drone surveillance on the steps leading to the hill and convince devotees against walking in forests to avoid such tragedies in the future.<br></p><p>Khandre held a meeting with senior officials to understand the situation in MM Hills after a youth was mauled to death by a leopard last week and the preparation in view of the beginning of the 'fire season', which begins in January and continues well beyond summer.</p>.Tiger killing in MM hills: Accused in Forest dept custody; spot inquest conducted.<p>He noted that Shivaratri, Ugadi and Deepavali festivals bring thousands of devotees to the MM Hills. Many of the devotees choose to climb the hill where deployment of home guards, forest staffers and others would help build a safe environment.<br></p><p>Devotees from Mandya, Mysuru and Bengaluru districts have for years walked to the hill by crossing Cauvery, reaching Basavanakana in Hanur taluk (Chamarajanagar district), trekking in the forests through several villages to reach the foot hill. </p><p>However, in view of the increase in the population of wild animals, try to convince the devotees not to expose themselves to dangers, he told officers.<br></p><p>The minister noted that resting during the night in areas at the edge of forest was also not safe. "I have told the chief secretary to direct the district administrations to convince the devotees to travel safely, in vehicles," he added.<br></p><p>Khanddre suggested officials take steps, including deployment of drones, to control forest fires. He said steps should be taken to ensure that wildlife do not stray out of forests in search of water and fodder.</p>