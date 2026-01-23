Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Deploy staff, drone on MM Hills to prevent wildlife attack: Karnataka Forest Minister Khandre

The minister held a meeting with senior officials to understand the situation in MM Hills after a youth was mauled to death by a leopard last week
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 10:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 January 2026, 10:02 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaForestEshwar KhandreMM Hills

Follow us on :

Follow Us