Homeelectionskarnataka

Lok Sabha elections 2024: ‘Mysuru Maharaja’ Yaduveer Wadiyar 'does not own house, car or land'

Wadiyar filed his affidavit declaring his assets and liabilities while submitting his nomination papers.
Last Updated 01 April 2024, 14:30 IST

Bengaluru: The scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family and BJP candidate from Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar does not own a house, land or even a vehicle, according to his election affidavit. 

Wadiyar filed his affidavit declaring his assets and liabilities while submitting his nomination papers on Monday.

According to the nomination papers, he has total assets of about Rs five crore. His wife Trishika Kumari Wadiyar and a dependent person own assets worth Rs 1.04 crore and Rs 3.64 crore respectively. 

Wadiyar owns gold and silver jewels worth Rs 3.39 crore while his wife possesses precious metals worth Rs 1.02 crore. T

he 32-year-old successor of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family will be in a direct fight with Congress candidate M Lakshmana, who is a Congress spokesperson in Karnataka.

(Published 01 April 2024, 14:30 IST)
