'She still owns it': OG 'Ramba ho' dancer grooves to Dhurandhar version in viral video, wins hearts

<p>Social media never fails to amuse its users. While several songs and dance reels trend on online platforms, this time, a video of an elderly woman grooving to the '<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v84ZYg0mDyg">Ramba ho</a>' beat from recent release '<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/dhurandhar-movie-review-a-long-winding-game-of-chess-3821133">Dhurandhar</a>' has taken the internet by storm. Well, there's something special about this dancer. Curious? We have you covered. </p><p>The trending reel captures Kalpana Iyer, none other than the 'OG' (original) 'Ramba ho' girl, dancing to the energetic song. Iyer was featured in the <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MINo9f1hpz8">original version</a> of the song, which was part of the 1981 film <em>Armaan</em>. She vibed to the energetic voice of singer Usha Uthup. </p><p><strong>Watch video <a href="https://www.instagram.com/reel/DUDrdrSk9R2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==">here</a></strong></p><p>Years later, in 2026, she posted a video of her recreating the moves of the song. She danced at a wedding. The internet was impressed to see the 'OG dancer' enjoying the Dhurandhar version of the Bollywood track.</p><p>Sharing the dance reel on Instagram, she wrote, "A friend sent me This Clip and it's from last night and I still can't believe I did This…I have not Danced in a long time and This was such a Special Evening…Siddhant ki Shaadi."</p><p><strong>Netizens react</strong></p><p>"What a moment Kalpana! You are amazing. Such an effortless and graceful performance. You rock my friend," one wrote.</p><p>Instagrammers lauded her unbeatable energy, and wrote, "Age is just a number."</p><p>Noting that Iyer was featured in the original version, netizens said, "She still owns this (song)."</p><p>She acknowledged reactions on her recent 'Ramba ho' dance video by saying, "Grateful for All The Love and Kindness and Blessings to Each One of You forever."</p>