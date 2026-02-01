Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Not appointed as NCP president, says Praful Patel

“The Nationalist Congress Party is a democratic institution. A decision of this magnitude will only be made by consulting our senior leadership and MLAs, engaging with our dedicated party office-bearers, and respecting the sentiments and collective will of all our party members. Being a national party, we follow the established process in these matters,” Patel said.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 09:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 February 2026, 09:53 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNCPPraful Patel

Follow us on :

Follow Us