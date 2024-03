Shivamogga: Veteran BJP leader and former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa, who was upset over the denial of ticket for his son K E Kantesh from Haveri Lok Sabha constituency, declared that he would contest as an independent candidate from Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency.

He announced it after a consultative meeting with his supporters organised under the banner 'Rashtra Bhaktara Balaga' at Banjara Bhavan in the city on Friday evening.