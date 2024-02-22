Lok Sabha polls: Vijayendra meets Srinivas Prasad to discuss ticket issues

Speaking to reporters, Vijayandera said, “I meet our senior leader Srinivas Prasad whenever I visit Mysuru. Srinivas Prasad will be completing his 50 years of political journey on March 17. Hence, I have sought his suggestions and opinion on the Lok Sabha candidates for Chamarajanagar and Mysuru-Kodagu segments. Besides, there is no confusion over seat-sharing between the BJP and JD(S) for LS polls."

“He has already announced his political retirement. The senior leaders will decide on fielding the right candidate from Chamarjanagar, represented by Srinivas Prasad."

Srinivas Prasad said, “My sons-in-law Dr Mohan and B Harshvardhan are both aspirants of BJP ticket. They share a good relationship. Whoever gets the ticket, he will work with coordination for the party’s victory. I have given my opinion about the Chamarajanagar segment to Vijayendra.”

“I will retire from electoral politics on March 17. I will not go for any public campaigning for the elections. But I appeal all to support the BJP,” he said.

Former MLA Harshvardhan, BJP state vice president M Rajendra, L Nagendra, L R Mahadevaswamy were also present.