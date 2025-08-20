Allahabad HC stays conviction of gangster Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son

<p>Lucknow: In a major relief to gangster Mukhtar Ansari’s son Abbas Ansari, the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday stayed the order of the Special MP/MLA court in Mau district sentencing him to two year’s imprisonment in a case of hate speech.</p><p>Abbas Ansari, an MLA of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), an alliance partner of the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh, will not lose his membership of the House as a result of the HC decision.</p>.PM degree row: Delhi HC defers verdict on DU's plea against CIC order to disclose info.<p>The HC had earlier reserved his judgement in the matter after hearing the concerned parties.</p><p>Ansari was convicted by the lower court in a hate speech case lodged against him during the 2022 assembly polls in the state. He had challenged the order in the HC.</p><p>According to the prosecution, Ansari had, while addressing an election rally in March 2022, threatened the Mau district administration and said that they would teach it a lesson after the polls.</p><p>A case was lodged in this connection by the police at the Kotwali police station.</p>