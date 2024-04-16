LS polls 2024: Amend your ways, Siddaramaiah tells Deve Gowda

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday urged JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda to “amend” and speak out against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Siddaramaiah said this a day after Gowda, at an election rally in Mysuru, criticised him for “being a chief minister of just six crore people speaking lightly about a prime minister of 150 crore people”.

Siddaramaiah was once Gowda’s political protege.

In a statement, Siddramaiah said, “Mr Deve Gowda, it is not too late to amend your ways and speak out against the injustices inflicted on Kannadigas by the Union government. The Narendra Modi government is undermining Kannadigas through its policies on tax distribution, drought relief and centrally sponsored schemes. Your silence on these issues might temporarily benefit your party. But history will certainly not forgive you.”

Siddaramaiah expressed surprise and sadness over Gowda’s statement that a CM shouldn’t speak against a PM. “You have led a regional party for many years and have been a consistent critic of the Union government and the prime ministers. Why, then, do you choose to adopt such a submissive stance at this stage in your life?” he asked.

Siddaramaiah said a prime minister is not an “autocrat” in a federal democracy. A PM and CM hold equal stature irrespective of age, he argued.