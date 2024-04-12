LS Polls 2024: Its a 'King vs ordinary citizen' battle in Mysore Lok Sabha constituency

Mysuru (Karnataka): In a battle involving the 'royal' and the 'ordinary', the voters of Mysuru will make a choice between BJP's Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and Congress's M Lakshmana in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

While Wadiyar, the scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family is making his political debut from the Mysore Lok Sabha segment, Lakshmana is state Congress spokesperson and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's confidant.

It's no secret that Siddaramaiah has chosen to focus on this constituency given the number of his visits and campaign meetings in the region.

"Voting for Lakshmana is like voting for me. His victory means my victory," says Siddaramaiah, who represents Varuna Assembly segment in the district.

The Congress has also chosen to play the caste card, highlighting that Lakshmana is a Vokkaliga, the agrarian community that dominates the region.

"National issues do matter but we have to think locally as well," Raju Gowda, a farmer, sitting at an 'Ashwatha Katte', the retaining wall around a Peepal tree, in Thaluru on the outskirts of Mysuru city, told PTI.