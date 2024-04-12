Modi acts like a dictator and is anti-democratic, alleges Siddaramaiah

Addressing the gathering, the CM said Modi believes in the ideologies of Hitler and Mussolini. "The Constitution is not safe under Modi's government. If we have to survive, the Constitution must survive. If it has to be protected, the people should vote for the Congress", he said.

The main goal of the BJP is to defeat the Congress. "We secured 136 seats in the Assembly election, whereas the BJP, which was in power, got only 66 seats. The party, which claims to be a secular party, got only 19 seats. Now, both are under fear of losing. Hence, they have joined together with the sole intention of defeating Congress. H D Kumaraswamy was the CM for one year and the BJP government led by B S Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai has not done anything during the five-year tenure. They have no face to seek votes on their achievements. Hence, they are seeking votes in the name of Modi, he said.

Failures of NDA government

Highlighting the failures of the NDA government, Siddaramaiah said, the diesel and petrol prices have increased. The LPG cylinder price, which was Rs 410 has increased to Rs 950. Modi had said 'Achche din aayega', has it come? He promised ‘Make in India’, but still goods are being imported. Modi has totally failed as the Prime Minister, he criticised.

There is no development of farmers, women and the poor. Only corporate companies have been benefited by the NDA government. The Congress leaders, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, D K Shivakumar and myself have appealed to the people of Karnataka to vote for Congress to deliver as promised, he said.

Rumours

The BJP has been spreading rumours that Siddaramaiah has said that he does not need the vote of Hindus, and the guarantee schemes would be stopped after Lok Sabha elections. The guarantee schemes will not be stopped for any reason, he clarified and asked, Should people vote for such liars and cheaters?