Railways to run special trains for Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka

Mangaluru (Karnataka): Anticipating a surge in travel demand during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and aiming to ease the burden of summer travel, railway authorities have unveiled special train services connecting Bengaluru with Mangaluru Central. A press release issued by the South Western Railway said Train No. 06553 Bengaluru - Mangaluru Central Special is set to depart from Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal in Bengaluru at 6:00 PM on April 25 (Thursday), reaching Mangaluru Central at 10 AM the following day.