SSLC exam: Only 31% pass despite grace marks by Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board

The results of the second SSLC examinations were announced on Wednesday, with only 69,275 of the 2,23,293 students – 31.02 per cent – passing the examinations.
The performance was markedly poorer compared to the results of the supplementary examinations last year when the pass percentage was 41 per cent.
This year, the Department of School Education and Literacy had, instead of conducting a supplementary examination, introduced a best-of-three model. Under the new scheme, the students’ best score in one of the three examinations would be the marks considered for the marks card.
Unlike the supplementary examination wherein only those students who failed appeared, the new model allows for even those who wish to improve their score to attempt the second and the third examinations.
In both the first and second SSLC examinations, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board decided to award 20 per cent grace marks to the students. However, the officials have not disclosed the exact number of students who benefitted from receiving the grace marks in the second exam.
However, sources in the board said that around 16,000 students had been awarded grace marks, and passed in the exams.
In the first SSLC examination, although only 54 per cent of the students had cleared the examination, the figure rose to 73.4 per cent, after the scores were normalised.
Grace marks were increased from 10 per cent to 20 per cent across subjects. Consequently, more than one lakh students received grace marks and cleared the examination.
In the second SSLC examination, 38,820 boys, and 30,455 girls passed. While 27,995 students from urban areas cleared the exam, 41,320 are from rural boroughs.
Published 11 July 2024, 00:03 IST