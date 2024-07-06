3 dead, 6 injured in car crash near Shivamogga, foreign nationals among those hurt

Shivamogga: Three persons died on spot and six others including foreigners were injured in a head-on-collission between two cars near Muddinakoppa tree park on Sagar road on Saturday.

According to police, three persons from Challakere of Chitradurga district died on spot and the condition of the other is said to be critical. They were travelling in a speeding car, driving towards Shivamogga from Ayanur. The deceased have been identified as Imam Sab, Chandrashekhar and Siddappa.

The incident took place when the car heading towards Shivamogga rammed into a sport utility vehicle (SUV) heading towards Jog from Kimmane Resort.

As many as five persons, including foreigners who were travelling in the sport utility vehicle, sustained injuries. The airbags in the vehicle saved their lives. Kumsi police have registered a case.