Visvesvaraya Technological University develops mobile app to track social responsibility activities

The Activity Point Tracking System (APTS) is an app that students must download to their phones. While engaging in activities, they take geo-tagged photos to confirm their attendance.
Last Updated : 18 January 2026, 21:37 IST
Published 18 January 2026, 21:37 IST
