We thought it was Rs 4K cr scam: Parameshwara

Kalaburagi: Reacting to accusations made by BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal against former CM B S Yediyurappa of Rs 40,000 crore corruption in the management of Covid-19, Home Minister G Parameshwara said these charges will help the investigation.
“A retired high court judge is probing the scandal. We thought that it was a Rs 4,000 crore scam... But, Yatnal has helped investigating agency by revealing total amount," he said.
On the re-exam for PSI recruitment, he said it is being conducted in Bengaluru to prevent malpractices. He said the next Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) and PSI recruitment exam will be held at other centres, including Kalaburagi and Vijayapura.
“The Justice B Veerappa Commission, which is probing PSI scam, has been collecting all information. The government will take action against the accused after getting the report,” he said.