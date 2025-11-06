<p>Bengaluru: City hoteliers have welcomed the Karnataka High Court’s directive to the Centre to classify restaurants as small, medium, and large for implementing the regulations.</p>.<p>They felt this could improve hygiene conditions in many hotels.</p>.<p>"This is a positive step — our demand for more reasonable, size-based rules has been recognised, and future policies are expected to be more business-friendly and easier for everyone to follow,” said PC Rao, President of the Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers Association (BBHA).</p>.<p>This will help both hoteliers and customers, a hotelier said.</p>.<p>“The classification will help set practical standards. A small hotel cannot follow the norms laid out for a five-star hotel. While it ensures the safety and hygiene of customers, it will also set norms that can be followed by that category of hotelier,” yet another hotelier said.</p>.Bring street vendors under food safety rules, says Karnataka HC.<p>The court's decision to introduce health and safety regulations for all street vendors and food trucks has also garnered appreciation from the public.</p>.<p>“Street food is affordable and tasty. Hence, many of us prefer it. However, hygiene is a major concern since we are not sure if they follow any practices, as they are not bound by any laws. This new direction by the high court could instill some sense of responsibility among them, encouraging them to follow hygiene standards,” said Prathibha K, a resident of Malleswaram.</p>.<p>However, many street food vendors said that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had already provided them with some basic training and that they ensure basic hygiene standards are followed.</p>.<p>“We may not be able to follow as many hygiene standards as hotels. However, we also ensure that basic hygiene is not compromised. I think we are already doing the best we can,” said Shanthappa, who sells chaat in Sahakarnagar.</p>