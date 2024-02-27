Won't suggest names for LS polls: Srinivas Prasad

Chamarajanagar: Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha member V Srinivas Prasad has said that he will not recommend any names including those of his sons-in-law for the upcoming general election from Chamarajanagar SC reserved constituency.
Addressing media persons in Chamarajanagar, on Monday, Prasad said, “I will not recommend any name. But, will surely give my opinion, if the party asks for it. However, it is not possible to make it public now”.
When asked about BJP ticket aspirants from the Chamarajanagar constituency, that includes his sons-in-law Harshavardhan and Dr Mohan, the veteran politician said, “I have had enough of politics. I will retire from active politics on March 17. I have not identified any successor. Recently, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra met me in Mysuru and sought my advice. I have expressed my views. Both my sons-in-law were with me, then. In a democratic system, anyone can be the aspirant. Everyone has freedom”.
(Published 27 February 2024, 01:11 IST)