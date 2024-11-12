Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionskerala

16 candidates vying for support of over 14 lakh voters in Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll

Several companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Armed police Battalion have been deployed for election duties.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 09:25 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2024, 09:25 IST
BJPKeralaPriyanka GandhiIndia PoliticsWayanadCPIBypollsAssembly byelection

Follow us on :

Follow Us