Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Probe launched as Kerala, Gujarat cops accept 'bribe' to settle cyber fraud case

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has also launched a parallel investigation, an official said.
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 05:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 January 2026, 05:03 IST
India NewsGujaratKeralabribeCyber fraud

Follow us on :

Follow Us