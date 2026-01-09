<p>Kochi: In an unusual incident, police personnel from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/kerala-india">Kerala</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/Gujarat">Gujarat</a> allegedly acted in tandem and accepted a bribe from accused persons here to settle a cyber fraud case registered in the other state, officials said on Friday.</p>.<p>The Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief has suspended Grade Sub-Inspector Abdul Rauf and Civil Police Officers Shafeeq, Sanju Jose and Sakeer, attached to Kurupampady police station, and ordered a probe into the incident.</p>.<p>The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has also launched a parallel investigation, an official said.</p>.<p>According to officials, a Gujarat police team had arrived in Ernakulam a few days back to trace three persons accused in a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cyber-fraud">cyber fraud</a> case registered in that state.</p>.Alert bank officials, CEN police prevent cyber fraud victim for depositing additional money to fraudsters.<p>The team sought assistance from the Kerala Police as the accused were found residing within the limits of Kurupampady police station.</p>.<p>The four suspended officials were deputed to assist the Gujarat police team.</p>.<p>However, they allegedly conspired with Gujarat police personnel and sought money from the relatives of the accused to settle the case, an officer said.</p>.<p>Later, the relatives allegedly paid Rs 6.60 lakh.</p>.<p>Of this amount, Rs 60,000 was allegedly handed over to Gujarat police officials, while the remaining sum was taken by the Kerala police personnel, officials said.</p>.Cyber fraud: Rs 5,474 crore lost in Karnataka, only 11% recovered.<p>The State Special Branch, the intelligence wing of the Kerala Police, received information about the alleged corruption and conducted a discreet inquiry.</p>.<p>Based on the Special Branch report, the Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief on Thursday ordered the suspension of the four officials and initiated departmental proceedings, the officer said.</p>.<p>Police have also decided to inform the Gujarat police about the alleged corruption, the improper handling of the probe and the officials involved, he said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, a VACB team conducted a search at the Kurupampady police station on Thursday as part of its investigation.</p>.<p>In the last two days, six police officers have been suspended in Ernakulam district in connection with various disciplinary issues, the official added.</p>