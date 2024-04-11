Claim of BJP's 'exemplary' performance in South in Lok Sabha polls product of its propaganda mill: Shashi Tharoor

People elect a government to look after their welfare, not just their religion, and if they vote in their self-interest they will vote the BJP out of office, he said.

Tharoor, who is seeking a record fourth term from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, said there is no doubt that the BJP is trying to make inroads into the South and Prime Minister Modi's recent "peregrinations" in the region are a clear indication of that.

Since they have peaked everywhere else in 2019, this is the only region left where they hope they can grow, he noted.

Asked about the BJP's claim that its performance in southern states will be exemplary, Tharoor said, "The claim of an 'exemplary' performance is yet another product of the BJP's propaganda mill."

Aside from national schemes that are applicable anywhere, the BJP has literally nothing to point to in Kerala in their ten years of rule, he claimed.

"They made three promises to the state and broke all of them. They promised Kerala an AIIMS; no AIIMS has come. Their AYUSH minister, in response to me, promised us a National University of Ayurveda; they established it in Gujarat instead. In their Budget of 2015-16, they explicitly accepted my request to upgrade the National Institute of Speech and Hearing in Thiruvananthapuram to a National University for Disability Studies. Despite this solemn commitment in Parliament, when they established such a University, they decided to do so in the North-East," Tharoor said.