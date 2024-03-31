CPI follows Congress' suit, explores crowdfunding to meet poll expenses in Kerala

Many CPI leaders also said that the party is facing acute financial crunches to meet campaign expenses and that too when many seats like Thrissur where CPI candidates are contesting are witnessing tight triangular contests.

CPI is the second largest coalition partner of the ruling Left Democratic Front in Kerala.

Congress in Kerala recently decided to go for crowdfunding to raise funds for electioneering in view of the party's fund crunches caused by freezing of bank accounts by the Income Tax department.