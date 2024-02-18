CPM considering heavyweights for Lok Sabha polls in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: In a bid to avoid a rout it faced in 2019, the ruling CPM in Kerala is considering heavyweights like former finance minister T M Thomas Isaac and former health minister K K Shailaja as candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

In 2019, CPM suffered a major embarrassment as all its candidates, except one, got defeated in the Lok Sabha elections. The national party status of the CPM is also at risk and hence the party seems to be making all out efforts to win maximum seats in this election. Kerala, being the lone state where the party is now in power, the CPM is aiming to win the maximum seats from here.

As the preliminary discussions on candidate sections are on, Issac is being considered as a candidate at Pathanamthitta, while Shailaja, who was even a CM probable in 2021, is being considered for Kannur and Vadakara seats. Devaswom minister K Radhakrishnan, who has a clean image, is being considered for Alathur in Palakkad.