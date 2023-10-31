Kerala blasts: Union MoS Chandrasekhar booked for alleged controversial remarks; BJP slams move

The Kerala police registered the FIR on its own in connection with the minister's recent statements on social media regarding the Kochi blasts and a Hamas leader's virtual address at an event organised by an Islamist group in Malappuram district of the state recently.

A senior officer of Kochi city police said an FIR under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) of the IPC and section 120 (o) (causing nuisance and violation of public order) of the Kerala Police Act has been registered against the minister.

Surendran also slammed the Left government and the police for not registering a case against CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan for terming the Kochi bomb blasts as a 'terrorist act.' He also pointed out that no case was registered against IUML MLA M K Muneer and CPI(M) leader M Swaraj for hailing the recent Hamas attack on Israel.

The BJP leader further alleged that the government was not ready to register a case against the Islamist group that organised an event in Malappuram district of the state recently where a Hamas leader virtually addressed the gathering.

"But they are registering a case against a central minister who spoke out against the same. This (FIR) is a heinous decision based on vote bank politics. It is aimed at making political gains during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," he alleged.

The BJP leader also claimed that the case against the central minister was registered to appease those who are against the country and not those who love the nation.

After reports of the bomb blasts at a religious gathering of Jehovah's Witnesses in Kalamassery near here came out on Sunday, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Chandrasekhar put up posts on social media platform X criticising Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

"Dirty shameless appeasement politics by a discredited CM (and HM) @pinarayivijayan besieged by corruption charges. Sitting in Delhi and protesting against Israel, when in Kerala open calls by Terrorist Hamas for Jihad is causing attacks and bomb blasts on innocent Christians," he had said.