Lok Sabha elections 2024: Vadakara records highest voter turnout, Pathanamthitta lowest

Thiruvananthapuram: The final polling percentage in Kerala during the April 26 polling is 71.27 percent, over six percent less than the 2019 voter turnout of 77.84 percent.

As per the final voter turnout released by the election commission on Monday, Vadakara constituency in Kozhikode-Kannur border regions of north Kerala, which witnessed a high-voltage contest between former health minister K K Shailaja of CPI(M) and Congress's youngster Shafi Parambil, both sitting MLAs, witnessed the highest voter turnout of 78.41 percent.