Lok Sabha elections 2024: Vadakara records highest voter turnout, Pathanamthitta lowest

Thiruvananthapuram: The final polling percentage in Kerala during the April 26 polling is 71.27 percent, over six percent less than the 2019 voter turnout of 77.84 percent.
As per the final voter turnout released by the election commission on Monday, Vadakara constituency in Kozhikode-Kannur border regions of north Kerala, which witnessed a high-voltage contest between former health minister K K Shailaja of CPI(M) and Congress's youngster Shafi Parambil, both sitting MLAs, witnessed the highest voter turnout of 78.41 percent.
Pathanamthitta, where Congress leader A K Antony's son Anil K Antony contested as BJP candidate against sitting MP Anto Antony of Congress and former minister Thomas Isaac of CPI(M), witnessed the lowest voter turnout of 63.37 percent.
Wayanad, from where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi contested for the second consecutive term, also witnessed a low voter turnout of 73.57 percent compared to 80.37 in 2019.
Political parties blame it on the hiccups in the voting process, including technical snags in EVMs, as a reason for the low turnout. The scorching weather is also considered as a reason for the low voter turnout.
(Published 29 April 2024, 14:28 IST)