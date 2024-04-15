Lok Sabha polls 2024: Knowledge is power for CPI(M)'s Isaac's campaign at Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: A library on wheels with over 50 books penned by CPI(M) leader and former finance minister Thomas Isaac is adding the power of knowledge to the campaign of the economist-turned politician at Pathanamthitta constituency in Kerala.

Two mini lorries have been converted into the libraries on wheels. It travels across the constituency that is spread over Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts and stations at each point for at least one hour.

Apart from exhibiting the books penned by Isaac, the library also offers books at discounted rates to the people.