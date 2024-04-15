JOIN US
Homeelectionskerala

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Knowledge is power for CPI(M)'s Isaac's campaign at Pathanamthitta

Apart from exhibiting the books penned by Isaac, the 'library on wheels' also offers books at discounted rates to the people.
Last Updated 15 April 2024, 12:54 IST

Pathanamthitta: A library on wheels with over 50 books penned by CPI(M) leader and former finance minister Thomas Isaac is adding the power of knowledge to the campaign of the economist-turned politician at Pathanamthitta constituency in Kerala.

Two mini lorries have been converted into the libraries on wheels. It travels across the constituency that is spread over Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts and stations at each point for at least one hour.

Apart from exhibiting the books penned by Isaac, the library also offers books at discounted rates to the people.

Demonstrations on the achievements and vision of Isaac on development aspects are also given at the libraries. Video remarks of noted personalities hailing Isaac are also displayed on the screen at the library.

"The plan is to let the people know the vision of Isaac on aspects like development and people-plan campaign," said Sunu Mathew who manages one of the libraries on wheels.

(Published 15 April 2024, 12:54 IST)
