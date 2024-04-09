JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionskerala

LS Polls 2024: Kerala police register 12 cases for spreading false propaganda on EVMs

The Kerala police on Tuesday said a total of 12 cases have been registered throughout the state for disseminating false propaganda alleging that the electronic voting machines (EVMs) to be used for the Lok Sabha polls are fake.
Last Updated 09 April 2024, 04:44 IST

Follow Us

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala police on Tuesday said a total of 12 cases have been registered throughout the state for disseminating false propaganda alleging that the electronic voting machines (EVMs) to be used for the Lok Sabha polls are fake.

Among these cases, two have been reported in Malappuram district, and two each in Ernakulam and Thrissur cities.

Additionally, one case each has been registered in Thiruvananthapuram Rural, Kollam City, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Palakkad, and Idukki districts, the police said in a Facebook post.

It said that state-level social media monitoring teams of Kerala police have escalated their efforts to combat the spread of false information aimed at misleading the public and sowing discord.

As part of this initiative, vigilant monitoring of various social media platforms has been intensified, the police added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 09 April 2024, 04:44 IST)
India NewsKeralaIdukkiEVMLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT