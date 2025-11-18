Menu
Bajpayee, Ahlawat on 'The Family Man 3': All about learning from each other

Ahlawat, 45, has deep respect for Bajpayee. The 56-year-old veteran responds by saying he is amazed by the Pataal Lok star's talent.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 13:05 IST
Published 18 November 2025, 13:05 IST
