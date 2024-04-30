JOIN US
elections

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Hooda imprint

Bhupinder Hooda appears to have the last laugh when it comes to Congress in Haryana.
Last Updated 30 April 2024, 12:26 IST

Bhupinder Hooda appears to have the last laugh when it comes to Congress in Haryana.  Once again, Hooda has cut his erstwhile rival Bijender Singh, who had left Congress ten years ago fighting Hooda and returned now, to size by denying ticket to his son Brijendra. The son, a BJP MP, had joined Congress with the hope to fight again from Hisar. But the ticket has gone to Jai Prakash. He also had his way in Bhiwani-Mahendragarh by getting a ticket for Rao Dan Singh though senior leader Kiran Chaudhary was lobbying for her daughter Shruti. 

Follow our full coverage of the Lok Sabha elections, right here!

(Published 30 April 2024, 12:26 IST)
CongressElectionsHaryanaBhupinder Singh HoodaLok Sabha Elections 2024

