Lok Sabha polls 2024: Nearly 61% turnout in phase 2

The EC pegged the turnout at 60.96% at 7 PM, which could increase at the final count, as against 69.04% recorded in the same phase in 2019 elections. In the first phase held on April 11, the EC's initial estimate showed 62.37% though it has not publicised the final aggregate. In 2019, the first phase saw 69.5% voting.

Polling was held in all 20 seats of Kerala, 14 of the 28 seats in Karnataka, 13 seats in Rajasthan, eight seats each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, six seats in Madhya Pradesh, five seats each in Assam and Bihar, three seats each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and one each in Manipur, Tripura and Jammu and Kashmir.

The prominent candidates included Rahul Gandhi (Wayanad), Shashi Tharoor and Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Thiruvananthapuram), Om Birla (Kota) and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Jodhpur).

After the first phase performance, the EC had held a meeting to chalk out plans to get more people out to vote by extending polling time in some booths and offering amenities to fight heat. Leaders and experts say that there is voter fatigue, especially because there is no 'wave' in this election and it could be the reason for the lower turnout along with heat.

At 9:30 PM, the EC's Voter Turnout App, which does not provide an aggregate for all the seats that went to polls, showed that Tripura -- whose Tripura East seat went to polls -- logged the highest voting percentage at 78.97% while Maharashtra recorded the lowest at 54.58%. Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh also recorded less than 60% turnout.

Among the constituencies, Tripura East topped the list followed by Barmer (Rajasthan) 73.68% and Balurghat (West Bengal) 72.30%. Among the seats with lowest turnout were Bhagalpur (Bihar) 49.43% and Rewa (MP) 49.44%.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on 'X' claiming that the phase-2 voting "has been too good". He added, "The unparalleled support for NDA is going to disappoint the Opposition even more. Voters want NDA’s good governance. Youth and women voters are powering the strong NDA support."