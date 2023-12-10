All eyes on Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan as deliberations for CM post continue in BJP

This is for the third time since 2004 that the Bharatiya Janata Party has sent central observers to MP.

In August 2004, when Uma Bharti resigned as chief minister, the party’s senior leaders Pramod Mahajan and Arun Jaitley were sent as central observers to the state.

In November 2005, when Babulal Gaur resigned from the top post in the state, Rajnath Singh was sent as a central observer to help legislators pick the new chief minister. At the time, Shivraj Singh Chouhan was elected as the leader of the legislative party.

Incidentally, since 2003, all three CMs of the BJP in MP, namely Uma Bharti, Babulal Gaur and Chouhan, have been from the Other Backward Classes. The population of OBCs in MP is around 48 per cent.

In Rajasthan, the party dispatched observers Rajnath Singh, Vinod Tawde, and Saroj Pande on Friday amid speculations that the party’s central leadership could elect a fresh face to the post.

The BJP is yet to announce the meeting of the legislature party to choose its leader, who will be the chief minister.

MLAs meet Raje

However, on Sunday, at least 10 new MLAs met former CM Vasundhara Raje at her Civil Lines residence. This is the second such meeting after the results were declared. The party could also appoint two deputy chief ministers in the state.