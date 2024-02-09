Harda fire issue sparks row, disrupts MP Assembly session

Bhopal: The Harda firecracker fire incident has now taken a political turn, with the main opposition Congress leading the charges while the winter interim budget session is in progress here.
On Thursday, amid unruly scenes and sloganeering by Congress MLAs demanding magisterial probes, a staged walkout from the house occurred. The house proceedings were suspended for a while.
Meanwhile, Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar allotted a one-and-a-half-hour time slot for debate on the Harda incident and on the adjournment motion by the Opposition.
In the high-pitched drama, the Congress MLA from Harda, Ramchandra Dogne, came to Vidhan Sabha with a Sutli Bomb mala (garland) donned around his neck as a symbolic protest, which was soon removed by the secretariat staff.
Dogne stated in the house that he was not trying to shield the factory owner Rajesh Agrawal and others and had no connection with them. “I should be hanged if charges of my patronage to them (accused) are found to be proven correct.”On the contrary, the former minister, without naming Kamal Patel, said, “who was patronising them, should be made accountable and charged with capital punishment,” Dogne said.
Ironically, former senior minister Kamal Patel of BJP lost to Congress candidate Ramchandra Dogne while Congress was routed this time.
Meanwhile, in reply to the adjournment motion, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the initial video surfaced reminded him of Pokhran blast-like scenes. Amid speculation of a possible terrorist strike, immediate information was passed on to the central government.
The cabinet meeting was put on hold, and a prompt response/action committee under Minister Uday Pratap Singh and a team of senior officials was formed and rushed to the spot.
The probe by senior officials is underway, and those guilty will be given stringent punishment, said Yadav.
However, disgruntled opposition resorted to sloganeering outside the house, while scenes of sharp charges and counter-charges were witnessed during the day’s proceeding.
LoP in the assembly Umang Singhar accused that a few transfers are mere formalities.
Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath also condemned the incident and added that all guilty should be booked and punished.