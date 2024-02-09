Harda fire issue sparks row, disrupts MP Assembly session

Bhopal: The Harda firecracker fire incident has now taken a political turn, with the main opposition Congress leading the charges while the winter interim budget session is in progress here.

On Thursday, amid unruly scenes and sloganeering by Congress MLAs demanding magisterial probes, a staged walkout from the house occurred. The house proceedings were suspended for a while.

Meanwhile, Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar allotted a one-and-a-half-hour time slot for debate on the Harda incident and on the adjournment motion by the Opposition.

In the high-pitched drama, the Congress MLA from Harda, Ramchandra Dogne, came to Vidhan Sabha with a Sutli Bomb mala (garland) donned around his neck as a symbolic protest, which was soon removed by the secretariat staff.

Dogne stated in the house that he was not trying to shield the factory owner Rajesh Agrawal and others and had no connection with them. “I should be hanged if charges of my patronage to them (accused) are found to be proven correct.”On the contrary, the former minister, without naming Kamal Patel, said, “who was patronising them, should be made accountable and charged with capital punishment,” Dogne said.