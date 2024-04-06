Like Dhoni in cricket, Rahul Gandhi is best 'finisher' of Indian politics: Rajnath Singh

Bhopal: Union minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday took a dig at Rahul Gandhi, saying that like Mahendra Singh Dhoni in cricket, the Congress leader was the "best finisher" of Indian politics.

Speaking at an election campaign rally in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, the senior BJP leader also alleged that Congress has an "unbreakable" relationship with corruption.

Congress once dominated Indian politics, but now it has a government only in two or three small states, he said.

"I sometimes wonder why this is happening, and I reach this conclusion. Who is the best finisher in cricket? (After people replied) Dhoni. If anyone asks me who is the best finisher in Indian politics, I will say it is Rahul Gandhi. This is the reason several leaders have left Congress," the senior BJP leader said.

At an earlier rally, Singh had taken a jibe at Gandhi saying he had vowed not to stop until he "finished" the grand old party.

Congress and corruption were inextricably linked, Singh said, adding that most Congress governments faced corruption allegations, but no such allegations were made against any minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.