MP Assembly Election 2023: Early voters in Indore to get free poha, jalebi

Talking to PTI about it, Gunjan Sharma, the president of 56 Dukan Traders' Association, said on Saturday, "Indore occupies the top position in the country as far as cleanliness is concerned. We want our city to top in terms of voting as well. For this, we have decided to offer free poha and jalebi to those who cast their vote."

"The offer will remain operational only till 9 am on November 17, the day of voting. After this, every voter will be given a special discount of 10 per cent on the bill of poha-jalebi throughout that day," Sharma said.