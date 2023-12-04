MP polls: Bharat Jodo Yatra fails to boost Cong; BJP wins 17 of 21 seats it covered

In 2018, Pandhana seat was won by BJP's Ram Dangore, while Narayan Patel of the Congress won from Mandhata seat.

Patel later shifted to the BJP and won a bypoll in 2020. He was given the ticket again by the ruling party. In Khargone district, the Bharat Jodo Yatra passed through Badwah and Bhikangaon assembly seats. While BJP's Sachin Birla won from Badwah, Congress candidate Jhuma Solanki emerged victorious in Bhikangangaon.

Both the seats were won by the Congress in 2018. Badwah MLA Sachin Birla later joined the BJP. The Bharat Jodo Yatra covered all eight seats of Indore district. The BJP emerged victorious in all the eight seats.

BJP's Usha Thakur and Madhu Verma won from Mhow and Rau, respectively. In Indore-1 seat, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya won by defeating sitting MLA Sanjay Shukla.

BJP's Ramesh Mendola (Indore-2), Golu Shukla (Indore-3), Malini Gaud (Indore-4) and Mahendra Hardia (Indore-5) also won.

Besides, Tulsi Silawat, who switched over to the saffron party from the Congress in 2020, won from Sanwer seat. Before crossing into Rajasthan on December 4 last year, the Bharat Jodo Yatra covered Agar Malwa and Susner Assembly seats of Agar Malwa district. BJP's Madhav Singh won Agar Malwa seat, while Bhairo Singh of the Congress bagged Susner seat. The BJP won the Agar Malwa assembly seat in 2018 but lost it to the Congress in a 2020 bypoll, necessitated by the death of sitting MLA Manohar Untwal.

The Susner assembly seat was won in 2018 by Independent candidate Vikram Singh Rana, who later joined the BJP. BJP's Mohan Yadav and Anil Jain won from Ujjain South and Ujjain North seats, respectively. Satish Malviya of the BJP won from Ghatiya and Mahesh Parmar of the Congress emerged victorious from Tarana seat.

Dinesh Jain from the Congress won Mahidpur assembly seat. In 2018, four of the five seats in Ujjain districts were won by the BJP, leaving the Congress with just one victory. The four seats which the Congress won on the route that the yatra covered in MP are Bhikangaon, Tarana, Mahidpur and Susner.

Incidentally, Congress leaders had claimed that the Bharat Jodo Yatra was the reason for the Congress' win in Karanataka in May this year. In the southern state, the party won 15 of the 20 assembly seats through which the Rahul Gandhi-led yatra passed. Later in October this year, the Congress gave credit to the yatra for its win in polls to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil.