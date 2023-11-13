MP polls: Rahul slams BJP over Union minister's son's video, asks what action has Modi govt taken

Mentioning the Sidhi case, which hit national headlines and caused immense outrage across the nation, Gandhi said, "Have you seen any BJP leader urinating on an animal? But a BJP leader urinated on the face of a tribal man, shot a video and made it viral. They are shameless. Their thinking is hidden in this video."

While the Congress wants children from tribal communities to become doctors, engineers, lawyers and industrialists, the BJP wants to keep them away from English education, Gandhi claimed.