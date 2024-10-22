Assembly Elections 2024 | BJP will win Maharashtra and Jharkhand polls, says Scindia

<p>Gwalior: Union Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jyotiraditya-scindia">Jyotiraditya Scindia</a> on Monday said the BJP will win assembly polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is pursuing policies of development and progress.</p>.<p>He said the results in the two states will be like the ones in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana.</p>.<p>"Our government was formed in Haryana for the third time on the trot. The Bharatiya Janata Party got a record number of seats in Jammu-Kashmir. On the other hand, Congress has completely failed in Haryana and has been reduced to only six seats in J-K," he said.</p>.<p>"Prime Minister Modi is pursuing developmental and progressive policies. In Jharkhand and Maharashtra, the public will bless the PM and BJP abundantly," he added.</p>.<p>Polls will be held in Jharkhand on November 13 and 20. In Maharashtra, polls will take place on November 20. Results in both states will be declared on November 23. </p>