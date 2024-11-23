Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Assembly Elections 2024 | Regional parties continue to be future of Indian politics, says BRS on Maharashtra, Jharkhand poll results

The JMM-led I.N.D.I.A. bloc was leading in 50 of the 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand while the NDA was ahead in 30, according to the Election Commission's website.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 10:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
https://public.flourish.studio/resources/embed.js
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 November 2024, 10:54 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraTelanganaBRSK T Rama RaoJharkhand Assembly Elections 2024Assembly Elections 2024Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us