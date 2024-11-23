Assembly Elections 2024 | Regional parties continue to be future of Indian politics, says BRS on Maharashtra, Jharkhand poll results

<p>Hyderabad: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra-assembly-elections-2024">Maharashtra</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jharkhand-assembly-elections-2024">Jharkhand</a> Assembly election results have sent a clear message that regional parties have always been and will continue to be the future of Indian politics, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/brs">BRS</a> working president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-t-rama-rao">K T Rama Rao</a> said on Saturday.</p>.<p>In a post on 'X', he said the Congress party fails to become a strong Opposition but is hellbent on destroying regional parties and it has become a recurring theme.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/maharashtra/assembly-elections-2024-congress-on-the-backfoot-as-india-bloc-fails-to-capitalise-on-lok-sabha-gains-3288907">Follow all latest updates from the election results only with DH</a></em></p>.<p>"The writing is on the wall! Today’s Maharashtra and Jharkhand election results have sent a clear message: Regional parties have always been and will continue to be the future of Indian politics. Congress party fails to become a strong opposition but is hellbent on destroying regional parties. This has become a recurring theme," he said in the post.</p>.<p>As per the latest vote counting trends, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is heading towards thumping majority in Maharashtra.</p><p>The JMM-led I.N.D.I.A. bloc was leading in 50 of the 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand while the NDA was ahead in 30, according to the Election Commission's website.</p>.<p>Rama Rao further said the BJP is surviving only because of Congress’s inability and incompetence and both the national parties are "shamelessly piggybacking on regional parties’ hardwork and commitment".</p>.<p>The BRS leader mocked Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, saying that his campaigns and speeches in Maharashtra couldn’t save the Congress party from failure.</p>.<p>He advised Reddy to focus on delivering the "six guarantees" that the Congress had promised during assembly polls last year.</p>