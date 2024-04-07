Eknath Khadse's daughter Rohini to stay with Sharad Pawar faction

Mumbai: Rohini Khadse, the daughter of Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Eknath Khadse, on Sunday said she would not be following her father into the BJP and would remain with the Sharad Pawar-led outfit.

Eknath Khadse, who had ended his 40-year stint with the BJP in 2020 and had joined the NCP, recently said he was returning to the saffron party in a few days' time.