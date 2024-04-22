Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AIMIM extends support to MVA's joint candidate Shahu Maharaj in Maharashtra

Mumbai: After Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has extended support to Congress’ nominee Shrimant Shahu Chhatrapati Maharaj, who is Maha Vikas Aghadi’s joint candidate from Kolhapur.

Shrimant Shahu Chhatrapati Maharaj is the 12th descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and grandson of Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu of Kolhapur, the legendary democrat and social reformer who was closely associated with Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.