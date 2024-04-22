Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AIMIM extends support to MVA's joint candidate Shahu Maharaj in Maharashtra

Mumbai: After Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has extended support to Congress’ nominee Shrimant Shahu Chhatrapati Maharaj, who is Maha Vikas Aghadi’s joint candidate from Kolhapur.
Shrimant Shahu Chhatrapati Maharaj is the 12th descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and grandson of Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu of Kolhapur, the legendary democrat and social reformer who was closely associated with Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.
Owing to Babasaheb’s association with the Kolhapur royal family, the former's grandson and VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar has decided to extend his support to Shahu Chhatrapati.
AIMIM’s Maharashtra unit chief and sitting Aurangabad MP Imtiyaz Jaleel has also extended support to Shahu Maharaj and said that his party would not field any candidate in Kolhapur.
Shahu Maharaj is facing Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Mandlik, who is the representative of the BJP-led Maya Yuti.
(Published 22 April 2024, 04:54 IST)