LS poll battle of 2 ideologies, people have faith in PM Modi's vision of developed India: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Mandlik

Kolhapur: Shiv Sena Lok Sabha member from Kolhapur Sanjay Mandlik on Tuesday said the upcoming Lok Sabha poll is a battle between two ideologies and people have decided to repose faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India.

On his rival being Kolhapur royal family scion Shahu Chhatrapati who is making his poll debut on the Congress ticket, Mandlik in an interview to PTI said voters here see who is good for them irrespective of the candidate's stature.

Mandlik, who is seeking a second Lok Sabha term from Kolhapur, also said people have seen in the last two years how Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, has worked for the development of Maharashtra.

He was elected in 2019 on the 'bow and arrow' symbol of the undivided Shiv Sena. After a split in the party, Mandlik switched over to the Shiv Sena led by CM Shinde.

"This is a battle of two ideologies and vision. People trust the vision of PM Modi to make India a developed nation. In the Congress rule, we were a developing country and progress was slow," Mandlik said.

On his rival being a respected figure from a royal family and great grandson of Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Mandlik said Kolhapur has a style of its own.