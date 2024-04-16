LS polls 2024: Congress natural choice for poll debut, Constitution needs to be protected, says Shahu Chhatrapati

Kolhapur: Shahu Chhatrapati, scion of the Kolhapur royal family, has said he chose the Congress for his poll debut as he draws inspiration from his great grandfather Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, a hugely revered figure among all segments of society for his bold social reforms.

The 76-year-old, who will take on the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena's sitting Kolhapur MP Sanjay Mandlik, in an interview to PTI said though it is his poll debut, he has been in touch with politics for a long time.

"I have always been on the periphery of it," he said.

Speaking about contesting on the Congress ticket, he said, "It is the oldest political outfit in the country and a pan-India party, associated with the Independence movement. We have to retain democracy in India, which everyone feels is in danger. The Constitution needs to be protected," Shahu Chhatrapati said.

There are 'danger bells', as elections to local bodies have not happened for many years, he pointed out.

"What if something goes wrong? We have to protect democracy and the Constitution. It is of paramount importance. Democracy has to be safeguarded and that is the base of everything," he emphasised.