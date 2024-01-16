Maha Yuti vs Vikas Aghadi: Interesting battle for 6 seats in Maharashtra polls amid retiring MPs

The retiring members are Narayan Rane, Prakash Javadekar and V Muraleedharan (all three from BJP), Kumar Ketkar (Congress), Anil Desai (Shiv Sena) and Vandana Chavan (NCP).

They were elected to the Rajya Sabha in March-April 2018 - when the political equations were different - then the NDA chiefly comprised BJP and undivided Shiv Sena, the other side was the Democratic Front (UPA) comprising Congress and NCP.

While Desai belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray-led group, Chavan is from the Sharad Pawar-led group.

Both the sides have kept cards close to their chest - and also it depends on negotiations within the two alliances because of the arithmetic in the Assembly.