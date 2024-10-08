Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Maharashra Assembly Elections 2024 | PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 7,600 crore ahead of polls

Modi will lay the foundation stone of the upgradation of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur with a total estimated project cost of around Rs 7,000 crore.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 17:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2024, 17:15 IST
Narendra ModiMaharashtra NewsprojectsMaharashtra Assembly Election 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us