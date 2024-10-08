Maharashra Assembly Elections 2024 | PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 7,600 crore ahead of polls

<p>Mumbai: Days before the announcement of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election dates, Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> is all set to launch a series of projects in the state totalling Rs 7,600 crore. </p><p>PM Modi will be joining the inauguration event from New Delhi on a video conference mode. </p><p>Modi will lay the foundation stone of the upgradation of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur with a total estimated project cost of around Rs 7,000 crore.</p><p>It will serve as a catalyst for growth across multiple sectors, including manufacturing, aviation, tourism, logistics, and healthcare, benefiting Nagpur city and the wider Vidarbha region.</p><p>The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the New Integrated Terminal Building at Shirdi Airport worth over Rs 645 crore. It will provide world-class facilities and amenities for the religious tourists coming to Shirdi. The construction theme of the proposed terminal is based on the spiritual neem tree of Sai Baba.</p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Will support any CM declared by Congress, NCP (SP) to 'save' the state, says Uddhav.<p>In line with his commitment to ensuring affordable and accessible healthcare for all, Modi will also be launching the operationalization of 10 government medical colleges in Maharashtra located at Mumbai, Nashik, Jalna, Amravati, Gadchiroli, Buldhana, Washim, Bhandara, Hingoli and Ambernath (Thane). While having a considerable number of under graduate and post graduate seats, the colleges will also offer specialised tertiary healthcare to the people.</p><p>Under the vision of positioning India as the "Skill Capital of the World," PM Modi will also inaugurate the Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) Mumbai, with an aim to create an industry-ready workforce with cutting-edge technology and hands-on training. Established under a Public-Private Partnership model, it is a collaboration between the Tata Education and Development Trust, and the Government of India. The institute plans to provide training in highly specialised areas like mechatronics, artificial intelligence, data analytics, industrial automation and robotics among others.</p><p>The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) of Maharashtra. VSK will provide students, teachers, and administrators with access to crucial academic and administrative data through live chatbots such as Smart Upasthiti, Swadhyay among others. It will offer high-quality insights to schools to manage resources effectively, strengthen ties between parents and the state, and deliver responsive support. It will also supply curated instructional resources to enhance teaching practices and student learning.</p>