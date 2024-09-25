Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Shinde promises decision on seat-sharing soon after meeting Shah again

This is the second closed-door meeting of Shah with the trio, Shinde-Fadnavis-Pawar , after the last meeting when he had visited Mumbai during the Ganesh festival.

During the Ganeshotsav, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister and BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda too had come to Mumbai and held deliberations on seat-sharing.

Union Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Bhupendra Yadav and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the BJP’s Maharashtra election in-charge and co in-charge, respectively, too had made regular visits to Mumbai and held talks with the party’s state leadership.

In the outgoing Assembly, the BJP is the single-largest party with 103 MLAs, followed by Shiv Sena 40, NCP 41, Congress 40, Shiv Sena (UBT) 15, NCP (SP) 13 and others 29. Some seats are vacant.

In the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP and Maha Yuti had suffered a setback at the hands of opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.