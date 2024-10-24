Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | DH Interview: We are moving strategically: AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel

Q
You intend to contest for Lok Sabha as well as Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.
A
My party people and supporters want me to contest the two seats. I had represented Aurangabad Central as an MLA for five years from 2014-19. I was the Aurangabad MP from 2019-2024. As regards, Nanded seat is concerned, it was from Nanded, that AIMIM made a grand entry in Maharashtra. My supporters are insisting that I should contest. There is no harm in it.
Q
What about the seats that are with you now.
A
We have two seats in the outgoing Assembly - Malegaon Central, which is represented by Mufti Ismail and Dhule City which is represented by Shah Faruk Anwar. We have a list ready. I am just back after meeting Owaisi Sahab.
Q
Why have the talks failed with Congress?
A
The ball is in their court. We had some discussions but at the end the Maharashtra leadership said that the Congress high-command would take a call. Owaisi Saheb will speak to them and take a call.
Q
In the run up to the elections, you have been critical of Shiv Sena (UBT).
A
They have been silent on the objectionable remarks of Ramagiri Maharaj. There is considerable anger across the country against him. Their stand on Wakf Bill was surprising.
Q
You have also reached out to Maratha reservation campaigner Manoj Jarange-Patil.
A
We stand for people’s welfare. As a community, his supporters are contesting elections. We can be of help to each other.
A
We are moving strategically. As of now, we have two MLAs. We have 140 councillors. In the previous elections, we have been in No 2 and No 3 positions in some. We would put up candidates. However, from day one we had remained flexible. We will surely win seats, we have a list ready.
Published 24 October 2024, 04:18 IST